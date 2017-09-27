You’re not the only one who gets to give feedback on those Uber rides anymore.

The ride-hailing app has announced a new “feedback for riders” feature that will let drivers to provide a reason when they give a passenger a rating below five stars.

When a driver selects a four-star rating or below, the app will ask “what went wrong,” allowing the driver to choose from a list of reasons that includes wait time, patience, number of riders, attitude, wanted new route, or other, reports The Verge . If a rider receives the same feedback twice within a 30 day period, they will be notified the next time they open the app that their behavior is affecting their rating. So if you were ever wondering why your rating wasn’t a sterling five stars, now you’ll know.

The new feature is being launched as part of the company’s “ 180 days of change ,” a program that seeks to make improvements to the driver experience—but for now is only available in the U.S. and Canada.

After several rocky months for Uber, including leadership changes , sexual harassment allegations , secret programs , and operating license losses , it remains to be seen if changes such as this one will do what it takes to turn the company around.