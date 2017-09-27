Tech
Uber

Uber Launches New Feature that Lets Drivers Give You Feedback on that Low Rating

Natasha Bach
5:56 AM ET

You’re not the only one who gets to give feedback on those Uber rides anymore.

The ride-hailing app has announced a new “feedback for riders” feature that will let drivers to provide a reason when they give a passenger a rating below five stars.

When a driver selects a four-star rating or below, the app will ask “what went wrong,” allowing the driver to choose from a list of reasons that includes wait time, patience, number of riders, attitude, wanted new route, or other, reports The Verge. If a rider receives the same feedback twice within a 30 day period, they will be notified the next time they open the app that their behavior is affecting their rating. So if you were ever wondering why your rating wasn’t a sterling five stars, now you’ll know.

The new feature is being launched as part of the company’s “180 days of change,” a program that seeks to make improvements to the driver experience—but for now is only available in the U.S. and Canada.

After several rocky months for Uber, including leadership changes, sexual harassment allegations, secret programs, and operating license losses, it remains to be seen if changes such as this one will do what it takes to turn the company around.

