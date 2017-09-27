Leadership
White House

President Trump’s Son-in-Law Jared Kushner Is Registered to Vote as a Woman

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:09 PM ET

Husband of Ivanka Trump and Senior Adviser to her father President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, is registered to vote as a woman, according to state records.

New York State Board of Elections shows that Kushner, who previously worked in real estate prior to serving as a Trump adviser, is registered as a woman, Wired reported. The information is publicly accessible through the New York state voter information,

This is not the first time Kushner has been accused of making a mistake on an official form. He "inadvertently omitted" information when he initially filled out a personal financial disclosure form, which he later amended.

The news also comes after it was revealed that Kushner, along with other White House employees including former chief strategist Steve Bannon and former chief of staff Reince Priebus used personal email accounts to discuss government business.

The White House declined to comment to CNN on the story.

