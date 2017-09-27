Tech
Apple

People With iPhone 8’s Are Complaining About a ‘Crackling’ Noise When They Make Calls

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:03 AM ET

iPhone 8 users are complaining that the earpiece for Apple's new phone makes a "crackling" sound that disrupts audio when they make a call. Apple says it's already working on a fix.

The Verge reports that a statement from Apple said the problem was limited to a "small number" of cases, and that Apple is working on a software update to fix the problem. The problem apparently only happens during some phone and FaceTime calls, and not when the earpiece is used as a loudspeaker. The crackling sound is actually the second problem that Apple has acknowledged related to its latest product rollout. Apple also said that there were some issues with the Apple Watch 3 connecting to LTE. As the first model with LTE support, this was a big reason to purchase the device. Apple said this will also be fixed in a software update.

Apple did not immediately respond to Fortune's request for comment.

