Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
RedditRussia Election Investigation: Facebook Now, Is Reddit Next?
Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco
NFLSenator Claims Russian Internet Trolls Inflamed the NFL Anthem Debate
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Kaiser PermanenteWhere High-Tech Meets High-Touch
Key Speakers At The 2017 Milken Conference
Amazon

Amazon Has a Stunning Number of People Working on Alexa

Jonathan Vanian
7:06 PM ET

Here’s one statistic that proves Amazon is serious about its Alexa digital assistant.

The retail giant revealed Wednesday that 5,000 Amazon employees work specifically on the company’s voice-activated helper that powers its family of web-connected speakers like the Echo and Echo Dot, according to tech publication GeekWire.

Related

Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco
RedditRussia Election Investigation: Facebook Now, Is Reddit Next?
Reddit
Russia Election Investigation: Facebook Now, Is Reddit Next?

Amazon (amzn) disclosed the number in Seattle during a media event during which it announced new products like a premium version of the Echo speaker, the Echo Plus, and an updated version of its Fire TV set-top box.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Although Amazon’s Alexa team is just a small fraction of the company’s overall workforce of nearly 350,000 people, the number of people working on Alexa is more than several consumer companies combined. As CNBC notes, fitness tracker specialist Fitbit and GoPro employ 1,700 and 1,500 workers respectively.

Amazon, like other big tech companies including Google (goog), Microsoft (msft), and Apple (aapl), sees voice-activated digital assistants as the next big breakthrough in human interaction with computers. It's the next step after the rise of the touchscreen with mobile devices.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in May, 2016 that its Alexa team employed 1,000 workers, which signals that Amazon, over the past year, has hired or transferred legions of employees to work on Alexa. Now that's serious.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE