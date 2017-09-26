Sports
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Change the WorldThe Good and Bad in Apple macOS High Sierra: What You Need to Know
Craig Federighi
petsNeuroscientist Proves What You Already Knew: Your Dog Really Does Love You
Pets Test Tube Puppies
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CybersecurityHow Fans of Showtime’s ‘Homeland’ Helped Hackers Mine Cryptocurrencies and Didn’t Even Know It
Private Reception And Screening Of Homeland Season 4
NFL

Trump: NFL Should Ban Kneeling During the National Anthem

Chris Morris
9:49 AM ET

Donald Trump continued his campaign against the NFL Tuesday, with a series of Tweets that culminated in a call for the league to forbid players from kneeling during the national anthem.

The tweet, Trump's fourth about football since 6:28 a.m. ET, is unlikely to produce any changes to the regulations, as players, owners and even Commissioner Roger Goodell have all said Trump's comments in Alabama last Friday went too far.

Trump, however, is showing no signs of turning his attentions away from the controversy. He started his morning praising fans who booed the Dallas Cowboys after they collectively took a knee last night (rising again when the anthem was played). Trump called the reaction "great anger."

Trump, whose problems with the league have gone on for nearly 40 years, has essentially called for a boycott of the NFL if players continue to protest during the anthem. Should fans follow that advice, the impact for the league and broadcasters could be notable.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE