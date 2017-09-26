Trump: NFL Should Ban Kneeling During the National Anthem

Donald Trump continued his campaign against the NFL Tuesday, with a series of Tweets that culminated in a call for the league to forbid players from kneeling during the national anthem.

The tweet, Trump's fourth about football since 6:28 a.m. ET, is unlikely to produce any changes to the regulations, as players , owners and even Commissioner Roger Goodell have all said Trump's comments in Alabama last Friday went too far.

The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Trump, however, is showing no signs of turning his attentions away from the controversy. He started his morning praising fans who booed the Dallas Cowboys after they collectively took a knee last night (rising again when the anthem was played). Trump called the reaction "great anger."

Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Trump, whose problems with the league have gone on for nearly 40 years , has essentially called for a boycott of the NFL if players continue to protest during the anthem. Should fans follow that advice, the impact for the league and broadcasters could be notable.