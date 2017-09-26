Trump: NFL Should Ban Kneeling During the National Anthem

Donald Trump continued his campaign against the NFL Tuesday, with a series of Tweets that culminated in a call for the league to forbid players from kneeling during the national anthem.
The tweet, Trump's fourth about football since 6:28 a.m. ET, is unlikely to produce any changes to the regulations, as players, owners and even Commissioner Roger Goodell have all said Trump's comments in Alabama last Friday went too far.
Trump, however, is showing no signs of turning his attentions away from the controversy. He started his morning praising fans who booed the Dallas Cowboys after they collectively took a knee last night (rising again when the anthem was played). Trump called the reaction "great anger."
Trump, whose problems with the league have gone on for nearly 40 years, has essentially called for a boycott of the NFL if players continue to protest during the anthem. Should fans follow that advice, the impact for the league and broadcasters could be notable.