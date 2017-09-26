Term Sheet — Tuesday, September 26

FRESH FUNDING

NEW $$$: Earlier this year, I interviewed Drift CEO David Cancel on Fortune’ s weekly show, Founder Friday . Cancel had quietly built and successfully sold four software companies. He’s now working on a fifth. Today, Drift , his Boston-based sales platform, announced $30 million in Series B funding. General Catalyst led the round, and was joined by existing investors CRV and HubSpot . Sequoia Capital became the latest investor to back the company. I caught up with Cancel to discuss his latest fundraising. Here’s an excerpt:

Before Sequoia partner Pat Grady committed to the investment, he asked Cancel about whether he was planning to exit early before building Drift into a company that could “endure and withstand the test of time.”

“Our intrigue around David was that he’d been really successful in the past, but the open question was, ‘Is this a company he’s really building for the long-term,” Grady said.

Ultimately, Cancel managed to convince Grady that he’s committed to building a massive company. Drift will use the money from the Series B round to expand into marketing automation, open a new office in San Francisco, and hire more than 100 employees in the next year.

Earlier this year, Cancel told Fortune in a video interview that many first-time founders raise money when they don’t need it. “A lot of people try to get funding to hire someone,” he said in January. “But they already failed the first test. If you couldn’t convince one person [to join your company], you wouldn’t be able to convince a firm to give you money.”

Today, Cancel says that although Drift was well-funded before it even launched, he and his team of 15 didn’t touch the money for the first year of operation. “We acted like we were bootstrapped,” he says.

SCOOPED UP: Managed by Q , a New York City-based on-demand office services startup, has made its first acquisition. The company acquired Hivy, a Paris-based task management office tool, for an undisclosed amount. Managed by Q has quietly raised $72.4 million in venture funding from investors including GV, Greycroft Partners, and RRE Ventures. Co-founder and CEO Dan Teran told Term Sheet that the acquisition is a significant step for the company’s international ambitions as some of Hivy’s clients have a global footprint. A recent Y Combinator graduate whose customers included Slack and SeatGeek, Hivy was looking to raise more money before Teran scooped it up. “With a global footprint and a presence in large offices on every continent, Hivy is the perfect complement to what we are building at Q on our mission to make it easy to run an office,” Teran said.

CEOs UNITE: Fortune and TIME partnered to host the 2017 CEO Initiative, a one-day event that brought together CEOs of some of the world’s most high-profile companies to exchange best practices and leadership techniques. Featured guests included JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon , Pepsi’s Indra Nooyi, and Chobani’s Hamdi Ulukaya. The conference’s hot question was: “Is capitalism in crisis?” Quite a hefty issue to discuss in one day. As Alan Murray said in CEO Daily this morning :

“Capitalism may the best system for creating prosperity that mankind has yet invented, but there was a clear feeling among the CEOs in attendance that the system has to do a better job of spreading its benefits and proving its social value.”

BREAKING: Speaking of CEOs, news just broke that the chief executive of Equifax is stepping down following a massive data breach. Things move fast.