Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CybersecurityHow Fans of Showtime’s ‘Homeland’ Helped Hackers Mine Cryptocurrencies and Didn’t Even Know It
Private Reception And Screening Of Homeland Season 4
EQUIFAXEquifax CEO Retires After Massive Data Breach
Equifax CEO Richard F. Smith speaks with Bloomberg News repo
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
UberUber Tells U.K. Officials That It Operates Just Like Every Other Local Taxi Firm Always Has
Black Taxi Drivers Protest Against Uber
40 Under 40

Why Russia Is Threatening to Block Access to Facebook

Reuters
9:38 AM ET

Russia will block access to Facebook next year unless the social network (fb) complies with a law that requires websites that store the personal data of Russian citizens to do so on Russian servers, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

The threat was made by Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, agencies said, the organization, which blocked access to LinkedIn's (msft) website last November in order to comply with a court ruling that found the social networking firm guilty of violating the same data storage law.

That case set a precedent for the way foreign Internet firms operate in Russia and other companies are now under pressure from the regulator to comply with the law, which was approved by President Vladimir Putin in 2014 and entered into force in September 2015.

"Everyone needs to abide by the law," the Interfax news agency cited Roskomnadzor head Alexander Zharov as telling reporters on Tuesday. "In 2018, everything will be as it should be for sure," he said, referring to Facebook. "In any case, we will either get the law implemented or the company will cease to work on the territory of the Russian Federation as unfortunately happened to LinkedIn. There can't be any exceptions here."

Twitter (twtr) had already notified Roskomnadzor that it would aim to localize the personal data of its users by the middle of 2018, Zharov said.

"We understand clearly that Facebook has a significant number of users on the territory of the Russian Federation," Zharov was cited as saying. "On the other hand, we understand that this is not a unique service, and that there are other social media."

Asked to comment on the regulator's demands for Facebook to localize the data of its Russian users, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the U.S. firm had to comply with the law like everyone else.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE