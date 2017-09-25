Term Sheet — Monday, September 25

ELON MUSK STRIKES AGAIN

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

ELECTRIC BURNS: What better way to start your morning than with a fresh Elon Musk jab? Over the weekend, Mercedes-Benz announced it plans to invest $1 billion in Alabama to produce electric vehicles. The investment will go toward expansion of its existing plant as well as toward building a new 1-million-square-foot battery factory. The move positions the luxury brand for a head-to-head face off with Tesla. A Sanford Bernstein analyst told investors that Mercedes is convinced it can match Tesla battery costs and ramp up production faster. To which Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded , “That's not a lot of money for a giant like Daimler/Mercedes. Wish they'd do more. Off by a zero.” 🔥

UBER’S SOFT SIDE: Across the ocean, Uber began its morning with an apology to British regulators after the ride-hailing startup lost its London license. “It‘s...true that we’ve got things wrong along the way. On behalf of everyone at Uber globally, I apologise for the mistakes we’ve made,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in an open letter. “We will appeal the decision on behalf of millions of Londoners, but we do so with the knowledge that we must also change.” This conciliatory tone, which sits in sharp contrast to ex-CEO Travis Kalanick’s ruthless style, is definitely a new approach for the company.

Why the pleading? London reportedly accounts for about 5% of Uber’s user base. Losing the city could threaten the company’s chances of getting closer to profitability. As Fortune’s David Z. Morris writes :

"Khosrowshahi got the CEO nod in part because he isn’t Kalanick, and repairing the company's reputation is his broadest mandate. Now his softer approach will be put to the test – though the company is also diving back into the Kalanick-era playbook, including by marshalling public pressure on regulators.”

THE MEN OF SILICON VALLEY: A New York Times article details the uprising of men’s rights advocates as part of a “backlash against the women in technology” movement. The story goes on to quote Jon Parsons, a lawyer representing two men who sued Yahoo for gender discrimination last year. He says:

"No eyebrows are going to rise if a woman heads up fashion. But we're talking about women staffing positions — things like autos — where it cannot be explained other than manipulation."

(Note: General Motors CEO Mary Barra ranked as No. 1 on Fortune’s Most Powerful Women list for the third year in a row.) I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately, especially after I attended an event for Ellen Pao’s book launch hosted by startup Managed by Q last Wednesday. Speaking about her experiences in the VC world, Pao said she is heartened to see women and men addressing the gender discrimination they see in the industry:

“That has changed how people perceive the subsequent stories. I hope the press does not forget this moment in time where people are actually open to hearing these stories & believing the people telling them. And I hope they don’t forget that we need huge dramatic change in the tech industry.”

Here’s what I struggle with: While it’s true that more people are speaking against sexism in Silicon Valley -- like high-profile entrepreneurs like ex-Twitter CEO Dick Costolo -- the New York Times article is a reminder that a “fringe element of men” remain actively against change. What would happen if the men quoted in the article sat down for a conversation with people like Pao, who are fighting for a more inclusive Silicon Valley? That’s a panel I would gladly moderate.

*NEW SERIES* : After getting a lot of feedback from Term Sheet readers, I’ve decided to start a new weekly series, called “5 Questions With a Dealmaker.” The Q&A will feature a different investor each Wednesday, and the first one launches with Bessemer Venture Partners’ Byron Deeter. We talk about everything from what he looks for in an investment to his thoughts on the blockchain to his biggest regret (passing on Tesla in 2006) . Let me know who you’d like to see featured, and I’ll try to make it happen.