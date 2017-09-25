Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
hurricane mariaJ.Lo Is Donating $1 Million to Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico
Rescue workers help people after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama
russia election hackingPresident Obama Tried to Warn Mark Zuckerberg About the Massive Threat of Election Hacking on Facebook
Facebook Inc. Illustrations Ahead Of Earnings Figures
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AppleSpurned Apple Supplier Imagination Finds a China-Backed Buyer
Apple Holds Product Launch Event At New Campus In Cupertino
SAP

SAP Wants To Help Companies Get a Better Picture of You

David Meyer
4:24 AM ET

The business software firm SAP is buying the U.S.-Israeli "customer identity and access management" outfit Gigya, on undisclosed terms.

Gigya's platform essentially helps companies take registration information from their customers, build profiles of them and use that data across their internal applications and processes. The company, which was founded in Israel but is now headquartered in Silicon Valley, claims to be managing 1.3 billion customer identities.

Gigya has already been partnering with the German giant for the last four years, by plugging its platform into SAP's Hybris e-commerce toolkit.

Now that relationship is going to be formalized, with Gigya's technology helping Hybris to better profile individuals across different channels, so companies can offer their customers "enhanced consumer choices that are in line with regulations." Those regulations include the EU's incoming General Data Protection Regulation, which is the world's toughest privacy regime.

"Gigya brings a wealth of skills and expertise that will significantly enhance the SAP Hybris Profile solution and allow us to take leadership of the emerging customer identity and access management market," said SAP Hybris president Carsten Thoma.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Although the terms of the transaction were not given, Israeli media reported that the deal was worth $350 million.

Gigya has around 320 employees, 100 of which operate in Israel. According to the startup funding tracker Crunchbase, it has gathered $105.8 million in financing since it was founded in 2006.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE