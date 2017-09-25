SAP Wants To Help Companies Get a Better Picture of You

The business software firm SAP is buying the U.S.-Israeli "customer identity and access management" outfit Gigya, on undisclosed terms.

Gigya's platform essentially helps companies take registration information from their customers, build profiles of them and use that data across their internal applications and processes. The company, which was founded in Israel but is now headquartered in Silicon Valley, claims to be managing 1.3 billion customer identities.

Gigya has already been partnering with the German giant for the last four years, by plugging its platform into SAP's Hybris e-commerce toolkit.

Now that relationship is going to be formalized, with Gigya's technology helping Hybris to better profile individuals across different channels, so companies can offer their customers "enhanced consumer choices that are in line with regulations." Those regulations include the EU's incoming General Data Protection Regulation, which is the world's toughest privacy regime .

"Gigya brings a wealth of skills and expertise that will significantly enhance the SAP Hybris Profile solution and allow us to take leadership of the emerging customer identity and access management market," said SAP Hybris president Carsten Thoma.

Although the terms of the transaction were not given, Israeli media reported that the deal was worth $350 million.

Gigya has around 320 employees, 100 of which operate in Israel. According to the startup funding tracker Crunchbase , it has gathered $105.8 million in financing since it was founded in 2006.