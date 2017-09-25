Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Change the WorldNo, Apple iPhone X Isn’t in Trouble
Apple Holds Product Launch Event In Cupertino
North KoreaThe North Korea Standoff Is Now As Bad As the Cuban Missile Crisis
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MercedesWhy Elon Musk Is Getting Trolled by Mercedes Benz’s Parent Company
Tesla Motors Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk Speaks At StartmeupHK Venture Forum
Apple

Apple Shares Near Correction Territory Amid Fears About iPhone X

Reuters
2:53 PM ET

Shares of Apple dipped on Monday and flirted with correction territory following a report that the company had told suppliers to scale back shipments of parts for its upcoming iPhone X.

Digitimes, citing unnamed sources, reported that Apple suppliers were shipping just 40% of the components originally ordered for the premium phone, which goes on sale in early November.

That added to concerns on Wall Street about demand for Apple's new devices after the launch on Friday of the iPhone 8, a less expensive model than the iPhone X, drew smaller crowds than previous launches.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some investors saw the tepid iPhone 8 debut as a sign that customers were holding out for the iPhone X, which boasts an edge-to-edge display and will sell in the United States for $999.

Amid a broad selloff in technology shares on Monday, Apple's stock was last down 0.7%. It earlier fell as much as 1.8%, bringing its loss since a record high on Sept. 1 to 9%.

Many investors define a correction as a 10% decline. A stock in correction may be viewed as either a buying opportunity or as likely to fall further.

"I'd buy Apple in this pullback," said Wedbush trader Joel Kulina. "It's a high-priced product but super high end."

While the number of people queuing up outside Apple stores has dropped over the past several years with many buyers choosing to shop online, the weak turnout for the latest iPhone has partly been due to poor reviews.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

Apple's stock (aapl) recently traded at 13.8 times expected earnings, its lowest valuation since February, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

Over the past two years, Apple's average forward price-to-earnings ratio has been 12.6.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE