Autos
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
fitness trackerExercise App Reaches $1 Million FTC Settlement After Breaking its Promise to Pay Users for Working Out
Woman laying on exercise machine
Cyber SaturdayThis Google, Microsoft, Samsung-Targeting ‘CCleaner’ Attack Sets an Insidious Trend
Vacuuming Robot
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
cats on the internetSpanish Police Raid .Cat Admin Offices, Threatening the Internet’s Cutest Domain Name
Catalan Independence Rally In Barcelona
2013 Mazda 6 2
2013 Mazda 6 2.2D Sport  Heritage Images Getty Images
auto recalls

Mazda Recalls 60,000 Cars Over Airbag and Power Steering Issues

Aric Jenkins
2:16 PM ET

Mazda has recalled more than 60,000 cars throughout the U.S. and Canada due to a wiring problem that can impede power-assisted steering, as well as the passenger airbag.

Mazda 6 sedans produced in 2015 and 2016 are subject to the recall. Wires in these cars beneath the front passenger seat can rub against welding debris and cause an electrical shortage, the company said in documents posted by the U.S. government, the Associated Press reports.

The loss of power steering can increase the risk of a crash, though none have been reported at this time, according to the AP.

Owners should be able to tell if their vehicle has an issue if multiple warning lights go off, according to the company.

The recall is slated to begin Sept. 29. Dealers will examine the car and install insulating tape or a protective pad in order to shield the wires.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE