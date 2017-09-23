Health
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MPWHillary Clinton: Women Who Support Trump Are ‘Publicly Disrespecting Themselves’
Candidates Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Hold Second Presidential Debate At Washington University
auto recallsMazda Recalls 60,000 Cars Over Airbag and Power Steering Issues
2013 Mazda 6 2
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
fitness trackerExercise App Reaches $1 Million FTC Settlement After Breaking its Promise to Pay Users for Working Out
Woman laying on exercise machine
National Restaurant Association Holds Annual Trade Show
Scott Olson—Getty Images
Coca-Cola

Methamphetamine Found in 7Up Bottles in Mexico

David Z. Morris
2:50 PM ET

The health network Banner Health has issued an advisory indicating that bottles of 7Up soda in Mexicali, Mexico were found to be contaminated with methamphetamine. According to the warning, the contamination was caused by product tampering. The Arizona Republic reports that the contaminated drinks have caused one death and sickened seven people.

Related

Woman laying on exercise machine
fitness trackerExercise App Reaches $1 Million FTC Settlement After Breaking its Promise to Pay Users for Working Out
fitness tracker
Exercise App Reaches $1 Million FTC Settlement After Breaking its Promise to Pay Users for Working Out

Mexicali is located just south of the border with California. But a spokesman for 7Up’s owner, Dr. Pepper Snapple, told the Republic that the issue doesn’t affect 7Up products sold in the U.S. The Attorney General’s office for Baja, Mexico said an investigation into the apparent tampering is underway.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

As Ars Technica points out, 7Up has been laced with drugs before – officially and intentionally. When it debuted in the 1920s, it contained lithium citrate, a mood stabilizer used to treat bipolar disorder. Lithium is now in much higher demand as the key component of high-capacity batteries.

Many sodas, in fact, have their origins as drug-laced patent medicines – Coca-Cola contained coca leaf extract – cocaine, more or less – for the first 20 years of its history.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE