MPW
Search
BroadsheetFortune’s Most Powerful Women, Facebook’s Ad Problem, Ivanka’s Postpartum Depression
PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Sits Down With LinkedIn Executive Editor Dan Roth
CEO DailyThe World’s Most Powerful Women — CEO Daily, Thursday 21st September
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Kind BarsKIND Bars Recalled After Packaging Fails to Declare Walnuts
DrkChocoNutsSalt_KIND
Most Powerful Women

Meet the 7 Newcomers to Our 2017 Most Powerful Women List

Kristen Bellstrom
7:30 AM ET

While the executives featured on Fortune's annual Most Powerful Women in Business are always a diverse bunch, this year's newcomers to the list have raised the bar. In fact, each of the seven women debuting on our 2017 ranking hails from a different industry. From toys to energy to food to retail, they provide a telling glimpse into the range of businesses that drive the U.S. economy.

Here's a closer look at this year's new faces:

At No. 19, PG&E CEO Geisha Williams holds two distinctions: She is both the highest-ranked newbie on our list—and the first-ever Latina chief executive to lead a Fortune 500 company.

Leanne Caret, No. 30, was promoted to president and CEO of Defense, Space and Security at Boeing (ba) last year, and is one of three defense industry executives on our 2017 list. Her unit has shrunk as the U.S. Department of Defense has dialed back big-ticket orders, but profits are up—and it remains a nearly $30 billion business.

No. 42, Staples CEO Shira Goodman stepped into her current role in 2016. While her company was recently acquired by Sycamore Partners, the private equity firm has chosen to leave Goodman in place—an indication of its faith in her turnaround efforts.

Sign up: Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

Anna Manning, an "On Our Radar" pick in 2016, comes in at No. 44 this year. She became CEO of Reinsurance Group of America (rza) in January, after being groomed for the job since being appointed president of the massive life and health reinsurance company in 2015.

Another recently appointed chief, Hershey's (hsy) Michele Buck, debuts on the list at No. 45. She took the helm of the iconic chocolate maker, where has worked for 12 years, in March.

Also a 2016 "On Our Radar" honoree, CEO Mary Dillon has led Ulta Beauty (ulta) on a growth tear, making her company the increasingly rare retail success story.

The final newbie: Mattel (mat) CEO Margo Georgiadis, who took the top job at the Barbie-maker in February. The chief spent nearly a decade Google and now aims to harness technology to transform the toy industry.

See our full list of the 2017 Fortune Most Powerful Women in business here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE