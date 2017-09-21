While the executives featured on Fortune' s annual Most Powerful Women in Business are always a diverse bunch, this year's newcomers to the list have raised the bar. In fact, each of the seven women debuting on our 2017 ranking hails from a different industry. From toys to energy to food to retail, they provide a telling glimpse into the range of businesses that drive the U.S. economy.

Here's a closer look at this year's new faces:

At No. 19, PG&E CEO Geisha Williams holds two distinctions: She is both the highest-ranked newbie on our list—and the first-ever Latina chief executive to lead a Fortune 500 company.

Leanne Caret, No. 30, was promoted to president and CEO of Defense, Space and Security at Boeing ( ba ) last year, and is one of three defense industry executives on our 2017 list. Her unit has shrunk as the U.S. Department of Defense has dialed back big-ticket orders, but profits are up—and it remains a nearly $30 billion business.

No. 42, Staples CEO Shira Goodman stepped into her current role in 2016. While her company was recently acquired by Sycamore Partners, the private equity firm has chosen to leave Goodman in place—an indication of its faith in her turnaround efforts.

Anna Manning , an "On Our Radar" pick in 2016, comes in at No. 44 this year. She became CEO of Reinsurance Group of America ( rza ) in January, after being groomed for the job since being appointed president of the massive life and health reinsurance company in 2015.

Another recently appointed chief, Hershey's ( hsy ) Michele Buck , debuts on the list at No. 45. She took the helm of the iconic chocolate maker, where has worked for 12 years, in March.

Also a 2016 "On Our Radar" honoree, CEO Mary Dillon has led Ulta Beauty ( ulta ) on a growth tear, making her company the increasingly rare retail success story.

The final newbie: Mattel ( mat ) CEO Margo Georgiadis , who took the top job at the Barbie-maker in February. The chief spent nearly a decade Google and now aims to harness technology to transform the toy industry.

See our full list of the 2017 Fortune Most Powerful Women in business here .