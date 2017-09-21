Sports
Manchester United fans pose outside Old Trafford ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017 in Manchester, England.
Soccer

The World’s Richest Soccer Club Made $789 Million This Year

Fortune Staff
Sep 21, 2017

British soccer team Manchester United (manu) is on a tear. It won two major tournaments (the Europe League Cup and the EFL Cup) and hauled in a massive £581 million ($789 million) during financial 2017.

The BBC reports that the club benefited from a significant rise in TV revenues, as part of a record broadcast deal negotiated by the English Premier League that came into effect last year.

According to the BBC, it's the second successive year that the internationally renowned club has pulled in more than £500 million ($679 million).

Commercial, sponsorship, licensing and retail revenues all rose.

For more on Manchester United, see Fortune's video:

The club regained the top slot in the Deloitte Football Money League in January. The rankings of the world's richest soccer clubs also includes Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester United's great rivals, Manchester City, in the top five.

England is the most represented country on the list, with 12 teams, followed by Italy with 5 and Germany with 4.

