Ivanka Trump Reveals Struggle With Postpartum Depression: ‘A Very Challenging, Emotional Time’

Ivanka Trump opened up about her struggle with postpartum depression in an interview with talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"It was very – it was a very challenging, emotional time for me because I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent or as an entrepreneur and an executive," Trump said in the pre-recorded interview, which is set to air during Oz's show on Thursday, according to CBS . "And I had had such easy pregnancies, that in some way the juxtaposition hit me even harder."

The mother of three said she dealt with postpartum depression after having each of her kids on "some level," according to CBS . She added that she chose to share her story because "this is something that affects parents all over the country." About 1 in 9 women experience postpartum depression, according to the CDC .

Trump also discussed her role as an unpaid advisor to her father President Donald Trump during the interview.

"I have my views and I share them candidly," she said. "And as a daughter I have the latitude to do that. But I also respect the process that my father is now president. And the American people elected him based on his agenda. And my job isn't to undermine that agenda."