Leadership
Search
Chinese regulationU.S. Hedge Fund Aristeia Capital Is Seeking Seats on the Board of China’s Sina Corp
Images of Weibo Corp. As Company Raises $285.6 Million In U.S. IPO
chinese billionaireExiled Chinese Billionaire Guo Wengui Is Accused of Framing His Former Business Partner
Silhouette of businesspeople through frosted glass wall
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
hurricane mariaHurricane Maria is Now Officially a Category 5 Storm
FRANCE-OVERSEAS-CARIBBEAN-WEATHER-HURRICANE-IRMA
2016 Election

Former Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort Has Been Under FBI Surveillance For Years

Hallie Detrick
6:07 AM ET

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been under FBI surveillance since before the 2016 presidential election, CNN reported. The surveillance, which included wiretapping, searches, and other types of observation, reportedly began in 2014, when Manafort was the subject of an investigation into work done by a group of Washington consulting firms for the former ruling party of Ukraine.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Court authorized a secret order that permitted the wiretapping.

The intelligence collected by the FBI led to officials’ concerns that Manafort encouraged Russian interference in the election. A second warrant obtained in 2016 required the FBI to provide evidence for the suspicion that Manfort was acting as an agent of a foreign power. That warrant was directly related to the FBI’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and people suspected of operating on behalf of the Russian government.

Manafort was not under surveillance during the period in which he, Donald Trump Jr., and Jared Kushner met with a Russian lawyer, possibly to discuss information that would be damaging to Hillary Clinton. However, wiretapping had taken place during periods when Manafort was known to be in touch with President Donald Trump. Contact between the two continued beyond Manafort’s tenure as campaign chairman and after it was publicly known that Manafort was under FBI investigation. It is unclear whether the President was recorded as part of the investigation.

Revelations of the FBI’s surveillance of Manafort come as the New York Times reports that special counsel Robert Mueller has used aggressive tactics as head of the Justice Department’s investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election, including an early-morning raid of Manafort’s home in Virginia in July.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE