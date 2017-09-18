Microsoft plans a big media event in October.

The technology giant said Monday that its “Windows Mixed Reality Event” would take place in San Francisco on Oct. 3.

The event will focus on Microsoft’s ( msft ) efforts in the burgeoning fields of virtual reality and augmented reality. With virtual reality, people wear headsets that make it appear as if they are in digital worlds that they can interact with. Augmented reality , on the other hand, involves using a smartphone or headset like Microsoft’s HoloLens device so that users can see digital images superimposed on the physical world.

Alex Kipman, a Microsoft technical fellow who helped create the HoloLens, will oversee the event, which will show off the company’s “Windows Mixed Reality experience coming this holiday to Windows 10 PCs,” Microsoft said in a statement.

In August, Microsoft said that several companies like HP Inc., Lenovo, and Dell Technologies would debut VR headsets in time for the upcoming holiday season. A special version Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system that was built for virtual reality will power these headsets.

One of the Windows-powered headsets includes the Dell Visor VR headset, which will cost $360 when it debuts later this fall. Competing VR headsets like the HTC Vive and Facebook's Oculus Rift headset cost $600 and $500 respectively.

Microsoft has yet to introduce a version of its HoloLens augmented reality headset for consumers. A version of the device that is intended to be used by developers and businesses for purposes like workplace training currently costs $3,000.