Fixing Your iPhone Just Got More Expensive

With understandably minimal fanfare, Apple has raised the cost of screen repairs for recent iPhone models by $20 across the board. The company has also raised the cost of its AppleCare protection plan for certain iPhone models.

Replacing a cracked or broken screen on models including the iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, and the forthcoming iPhone 8 will now run you $149. The cost for replacements on smaller-screen phones was previously $129. A new screen for most larger models, including the iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, and the iPhone 8 Plus, will now cost $169, compared to the previous $149 price tag for most larger screens. The price changes were first spotted by Apple fans on Reddit.

Meanwhile, The Verge notes that Apple has increased the cost of its AppleCare+ warranty plan from $129 to $149 for the iPhone 6S Plus, 7 Plus, and 8 Plus. AppleCare lowers the cost of repairs to screens and other hardware substantially, and also includes extra technical support.

The X-factor here (ahem) is the iPhone X, Apple’s new super-premium phone . The iPhone 8 will be available by Sept. 22, but the iPhone X isn’t expected until Nov. 3, so repair pricing for that model is still unknown. However, we do know that Apple will be charging a premium to protect the device — AppleCare for an iPhone X will cost $199 for two years .

The rising cost of iPhone repairs may provide a further jolt to Apple's already thriving services revenue . Those numbers, which roll AppleCare in with digital sales and Apple Pay, were recently up an impressive 22% year over year, from $6 billion in the third quarter of 2016 to $7.3 billion in the third quarter of this year.