Autos
Search
Emmys 2017Netflix and Amazon Are Both on Hiring Sprees to Find the Next ‘Game of Thrones’
Netflix App on a Apple Tv
FoodSome People Are Freaking Out About the Nestle-Blue Bottle Deal
Drinking coffee may lessen alcohol induced liver cancer risk
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BodegaTwo Bronx Natives Want To Help Bodegas, Not Make Them Obsolete
Magazines, candy and snack street shop
Porsche Mission E
Porsche will produce Mission E concept car. The Mission E is expected to go on sale at the end of 2019 Courtesy of Porsche AG
Porsche

Porsche’s All-Electric Sports Car Mission E Will Cost $85,000

Kirsten Korosec
3:00 PM ET

The Porsche Mission E, an all-electric car that the Volkswagen Group has pledged to spend $1 billion developing, will go on sale at the end of 2019. And its price will be right between a base version of the Tesla Model S 75 and Tesla Model S 100D, which start at $69,500 and $94,000, respectively.

Porsche first revealed the Mission E concept in 2015 at the International Auto Show in Frankfurt. Now, the company is preparing to send its prototypes onto public roads, Chairman Oliver Blume told CAR, which first reported the sales date.

The all-electric four-door sports car is designed to sit between the Panamera and the 911 in Porsche's portfolio. And it will be priced like an entry-level Panamera, which is $85,000, Blume told CAR.

This will be an all-electric car, too—no pivoting to a hybrid. This will be the company's first all-electric car, marking a major milestone in the division’s history. Previously, it introduced plug-in electric hybrids such as the Panamera S E-Hybrid.

Ever since Porsche first unveiled the concept, it's been called the next Tesla rival or "killer." But by 2019, more than just Tesla will have all-electric luxury, and mainstream, vehicles in the marketplace.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE