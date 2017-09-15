The Porsche Mission E, an all-electric car that the Volkswagen Group has pledged to spend $1 billion developing, will go on sale at the end of 2019. And its price will be right between a base version of the Tesla Model S 75 and Tesla Model S 100D, which start at $69,500 and $94,000, respectively.
Porsche first revealed the Mission E concept in 2015 at the International Auto Show in Frankfurt. Now, the company is preparing to send its prototypes onto public roads, Chairman Oliver Blume told CAR, which first reported the sales date.
The all-electric four-door sports car is designed to sit between the Panamera and the 911 in Porsche's portfolio. And it will be priced like an entry-level Panamera, which is $85,000, Blume told CAR.
This will be an all-electric car, too—no pivoting to a hybrid. This will be the company's first all-electric car, marking a major milestone in the division’s history. Previously, it introduced plug-in electric hybrids such as the Panamera S E-Hybrid.
Ever since Porsche first unveiled the concept, it's been called the next Tesla rival or "killer." But by 2019, more than just Tesla will have all-electric luxury, and mainstream, vehicles in the marketplace.