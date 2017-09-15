Porsche will produce Mission E concept car. The Mission E is expected to go on sale at the end of 2019

The Porsche Mission E, an all-electric car that the Volkswagen Group has pledged to spend $1 billion developing , will go on sale at the end of 2019. And its price will be right between a base version of the Tesla Model S 75 and Tesla Model S 100D, which start at $69,500 and $94,000, respectively.

Porsche first revealed the Mission E concept in 2015 at the International Auto Show in Frankfurt. Now, the company is preparing to send its prototypes onto public roads, Chairman Oliver Blume told CAR , which first reported the sales date.

The all-electric four-door sports car is designed to sit between the Panamera and the 911 in Porsche's portfolio. And it will be priced like an entry-level Panamera, which is $85,000, Blume told CAR .

This will be an all-electric car, too—no pivoting to a hybrid. This will be the company's first all-electric car, marking a major milestone in the division’s history. Previously, it introduced plug-in electric hybrids such as the Panamera S E-Hybrid.

Ever since Porsche first unveiled the concept, it's been called the next Tesla rival or "killer." But by 2019, more than just Tesla will have all-electric luxury, and mainstream, vehicles in the marketplace.