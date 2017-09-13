Apple iTunes is getting back to its roots.

The consumer technology giant made an update this week to its popular iTunes media player and online store that removes the ability for users to download apps through the service. Now, users will only be able to download music, movies, television shows, podcasts, and audiobooks from iTunes, according to Apple ( aapl ) .

To download iOS apps, people must instead use Apple’s online App Store.

As noted by tech publication The Verge , Apple’s decision to remove apps from iTunes appears to be a step by the company to streamline iTunes, which has become loaded with features that can make it confusing to navigate.

Apple debuted iTunes in 2001 as its primary media player during the rise of downloadable music. By eliminating the ability to buy apps, iTunes has now reverted to being exclusively a media player.

The iTunes update follows a June update to Apple’s App store in which the company added more editorial content to keep people interested in browsing through the store and maybe downloading software they otherwise may not have noticed. Some of the added editorial content includes how-to articles about using a particular app, and articles that highlight an Apple recommended app or mobile video game.

On Tuesday, Apple debuted three new iPhones —the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X—as part of the company’s big event.