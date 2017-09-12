Health
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Jamie DimonJamie Dimon Beats Up on Bitcoin, Says it’s ‘A Fraud’
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at event at JP Morgan's corporate centre in Bournemouth
BlackstoneStephen Schwarzman: This Is the Real Reason CEOs Left Trump’s Councils
President Trump Holds Policy Forum With Business Leaders
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
president trumpPresident Trump Welcomes His Ninth Grandchild
Donald Trump, Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah
Apple

Apple Teams With American Well On Using Watch Series 3 to Detect Abnormal Heart Rhythms

Sy Mukherjee
2:55 PM ET

Apple is partnering with telemedicine giant American Well and Stanford University to test the performance of its new Series 3 Watch in detecting abnormal heart rhythms and, by extension, diagnose users' potential heart problems.

At its September 2017 event, the tech titan announced the Apple Heart Study. The idea is to test the Watch as a replacement for traditional heart sensors—but only if it's proven to be accurate and consistent.

The Apple Watch 3 will come with a revamped heart rate monitor, which will collect data things like post-workout recovery heart rate and abnormal spikes in heart rate while at rest. The heart rhythm tracking feature could be particularly important for patients who may not know that they suffer from cardiac arrhythmias, including those who have atrial fibrillation (AFib). At least 2.7 million Americans have the condition, which consists of an irregular heart beat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, and heart problems including heart failure, according to the American Heart Association.

The heart study is Apple's latest foray into health care. The company's ResearchKit service has been used by dozens of big-name drug makers and medical academic institutions for clinical research and the company may turn the iPhone into a personal medical chart. Rumors have also been swirling that Apple wants to create a glucose monitoring app that could be used by people with diabetes.

Click here to subscribe to Brainstorm Health Daily, our brand new newsletter about health innovations.

While the company's health care ambitions are lofty, CEO Tim Cook told Fortune in a recent interview that it's entirely possible some of its bets in this field will never actually become money makers. Heart monitoring, however, could be an important opportunity.

"We started working on the Apple Watch several years ago. And we were focused on wellness. And wellness was about activity monitoring and also about performing some measurements of your health that people were not measuring, at least continually. Like your heart," he told Fortune. "Very few people wore heart monitors. So when we got into working on the watch we began to realize that the things that we could do were even more profound than that."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE