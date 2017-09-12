Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Most Powerful Women28-Year-Old Hope Hicks Is the New White House Communications Director
FILES-US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Change the WorldNew Security Features on Apple’s iPhone 8 and iOS 11: What You Need to Know
iPhone apps
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NintendoNintendo Is Bringing Back the NES Classic Edition
The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic
Change the World

Apple Needed This City’s Permission to Hold the iPhone 8 Event

Don Reisinger
9:17 AM ET

Apple's iPhone 8 event might have never happened at the company's Apple Park headquarters without a little help from the City of Cupertino in California.

On Aug. 8, Apple applied for a temporary occupancy permit for the company's Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, tech news VentureBeat is reporting after obtaining the permit approval from the city. Cupertino building department official Albert Salvador signed the approval on September 1, just 11 days before Apple planned to hold its event. The approval was also signed a day after Apple announced plans to hold its iPhone press event at the company's headquarters.

According to the application, which VentureBeat published, Apple's application allows for temporary occupancy of the auditorium and loading ramp, as well as the facility's Hands On area and lobby. The application was filed by Campus Holdings, LLC, which is ostensibly an Apple-owned corporation that owns Apple Park.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Speculation had been running rampant for months that Apple (aapl) was planning to hold its iPhone unveiling in September at its Apple Park headquarters. The facility is still technically under construction, but Apple has said that it's been moving employees in for the last few months. Recent drone flyovers suggest construction crews have some additional landscaping to complete, as well as construction on other buildings at the sprawling campus.

Today's iPhone event, scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT, will be the first held at the subterranean Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park.

Apple was forced to request a temporary occupancy permit because some of the work inside the theater is not yet complete, according to the document VentureBeat obtained. The application did not say what work Apple still needs to do on the building.

Salvador did sign off, however, after determining that the building had been inspected and its safety and fire safeguards were all operational.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE