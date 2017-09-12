Apple's iPhone 8 event might have never happened at the company's Apple Park headquarters without a little help from the City of Cupertino in California.

On Aug. 8, Apple applied for a temporary occupancy permit for the company's Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, tech news VentureBeat is reporting after obtaining the permit approval from the city. Cupertino building department official Albert Salvador signed the approval on September 1, just 11 days before Apple planned to hold its event. The approval was also signed a day after Apple announced plans to hold its iPhone press event at the company's headquarters.

According to the application, which VentureBeat published , Apple's application allows for temporary occupancy of the auditorium and loading ramp, as well as the facility's Hands On area and lobby. The application was filed by Campus Holdings, LLC, which is ostensibly an Apple-owned corporation that owns Apple Park.

Speculation had been running rampant for months that Apple ( aapl ) was planning to hold its iPhone unveiling in September at its Apple Park headquarters. The facility is still technically under construction, but Apple has said that it's been moving employees in for the last few months. Recent drone flyovers suggest construction crews have some additional landscaping to complete, as well as construction on other buildings at the sprawling campus.

Today's iPhone event, scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT, will be the first held at the subterranean Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park .

Apple was forced to request a temporary occupancy permit because some of the work inside the theater is not yet complete, according to the document VentureBeat obtained. The application did not say what work Apple still needs to do on the building.

Salvador did sign off, however, after determining that the building had been inspected and its safety and fire safeguards were all operational.