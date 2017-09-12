Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
BrexitWith This Vote, Britain Can Now Move on With Brexit Talks
European Flags Outside The Parliament
MercedesThis Is What a $2.7 Million Mercedes Looks Like
Daimler AG Media Night Ahead Of The IAA Frankfurt Automobile Show
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Autonomous VehiclesAutonomous Vehicles Will Get Some New Safety Guidelines on Tuesday
Gov. Brown Signs Legislation At Google HQ That Allows Testing Of Autonomous Vehicles
Change the World

What Is Tim Cook’s Net Worth? We Asked an Expert

Lisa Marie Segarra
Sep 11, 2017

Apple is gearing up to make some major announcements for its iPhones, Apple TV and Apple Watch, which means CEO Tim Cook will be in the spotlight at the keynote on Sept. 12.

Related

Gov. Brown Signs Legislation At Google HQ That Allows Testing Of Autonomous Vehicles
Autonomous VehiclesAutonomous Vehicles Will Get Some New Safety Guidelines on Tuesday
Autonomous Vehicles
Autonomous Vehicles Will Get Some New Safety Guidelines on Tuesday

Apple's stock has fluctuated but largely risen over the past three months leading up to its big presentation, where the company is expected to announce a 10th anniversary phone that may be called the iPhone 8, iPhone X or iPhone Edition. That means that Cook, as an Apple stockholder, has benefited from the company's success. But what is Tim Cook's net worth?

We asked Dan Marcec, director of content at Equilar, a data-focused company that has reported on CEO compensation. Cook's total Apple shares and options are worth $621,973,055 altogether, according to Marcec. But that isn't the only place Cook makes his money. He also sits on Nike's board of directors, giving him an additional $3,399,662 in Nike stocks and options. This brings his total net worth to at least $625,372,717 based on stock closings on Wednesday, Sept. 6. His net worth is likely higher, based on additional assets in his investment portfolio, any property he owns and any cash he has on hand. However, that information isn't publicly available, so the $625 million figure is Marcec's best low estimate.

In 2015, Cook said he would give away all of his money, a commitment many other wealthy philanthropists —including Bill Gates and Warren Buffet — have made as well.

This article was originally published at Time.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE