Virgin boss Richard Branson has said that governments need to step in to help Caribbean islands that have been destroyed by Hurricane Irma .

Writing from Puerto Rico, Branson said— in a blog post that included pictures of damage from Irma—that he is helping to mobilize aid and recovery to the British Virgin Islands and other affected areas but that he needs "an enormous amount of help."

"What makes the Virgin Islands unique is its isolated location—every island has been devastated, so there is no support to come from nearby. We must get more help to the islands to rebuild homes and infrastructure and restore power, clean water and food supplies."

We are using our foundation @virginunite to coordinate raising money for longer-term reconstruction projects. Virgin Unite is also working with @unitebvi and @virginlimitededition to support the local BVI communities. They will be working with local organisations to identify the ongoing needs of affected individuals, families and communities affected by this disaster. We will support the mid to long term efforts on the ground and help provide support as those affected recover from the disaster. Please donate what you can http://virg.in/oxN A post shared by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

Branson called on the U.K. government to employ a Disaster Recovery Marshall Plan for the BVI and other territories that can ensure short-term aid and long-term infrastructure spending. "This will have to include building resilience against what is likely to be a higher intensity and frequency of extreme weather events, as the effects of climate change continue to grow," he added.

Much of the buildings and vegetation on Necker has been destroyed or badly damaged. But British Virgin Islands Hurricane #Irma story is not about Necker - it is about the tens of thousands of people who have lost their homes and their livelihoods. @virginunite is coordinating aid to local BVI families & communities affected - please donate to help http://www.virgin.com/unite/bvi-community-support-appeal A post shared by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on Sep 10, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

Branson decided that he was going to stick out Hurricane Irma at his private home on Necker Island, his property was badly damaged and "bathroom and bedroom doors and windows" had flown 40 feet away, he said . At least 28 people died at Hurricane Irma barrelled through the island, destroying property and infrastructure.