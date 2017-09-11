Rackspace Is Buying This Rival to Expand Cloud Computing Options

In a sign of continued consolidation in the IT services market, Rackspace is buying Datapipe, a competitor that also offers business customers several ways to run their technology infrastructures.

Terms of the deal, announced Monday, were not disclosed.

The addition gives Rackspace wider geographic coverage in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe—particularly the U.K., where Datapipe fields data centers. It also gives Rackspace more ways to sell high-value migration and other services to large companies.

"Both companies are pioneers in helping form this industry almost 20 years ago," Rackspace CEO Joe Eazor tells Fortune . Together, he continues, the companies will offer expertise to help businesses that want to run their workloads in public clouds and massive data centers run by Amazon ( amzn ) , Google ( goog ) , or Microsoft ( msft ) .

Rackspace can also offer managed services from its own data centers, run customers' IT in on-site at their facilities, or help customers mix and match those models as needed.

Generally speaking, cloud computing is a relatively new form of IT deployment. In the public cloud model, customers use massive data centers run by Amazon , Google , Microsoft , or another large provider. Private cloud refers to a similar flexible model used by one company.

It is fair to say the combined company will see growth opportunities. It is also fair to point out that this move continues a three- or four-year long period in which the biggest public cloud providers got bigger by virtue of massive spending on their own data center infrastructure and smaller players scrambled to stay relevant.

San Antonio-based Rackspace was itself acquired by private equity firm Apollo Global in a $4.3 billion deal just over a year ago. Earlier this year, Rackspace bought Tricore, which specializes in helping customers run key enterprise software from SAP ( sap ) and Oracle ( orcl ) . ABRY, another PE firm, owns a majority stake in Datapipe.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s daily technology newsletter.

Datapipe, based in Jersey City, N.J. has been on its own shopping spree. Just over a year ago it acquired Adapt, a U.K. company that helps customers move to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. That deal followed Datapipe's purchase of DualSpark , another AWS migration specialist. Prior to that, Datapipe bought GoGrid, a public cloud competitor to AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Datapipe has more of a presence among large companies and so this purchase, along with Tricore, giving Rackspace more traction with bigger Fortune 500 accounts, says Ted Chamberlin, research vice president at Gartner ( it ) , a market research firm.

Michelle Bailey, group vice president at IDC, agrees: "Datapipe has security solutions and a big government business that will help Rackspace move upstream."

Look for this cloud-computing related M&A to continue. Last week, for example, HPE ( hpe ) , which gave up its own plans to filed an Amazon competitor a year or so ago, purchased Cloud Technology Partners , a Boston-based services company that helps businesses assess and use multiple clouds.