Rihanna’s New Fenty Beauty Line at Sephora Expands Her Business Empire

Rihanna’s highly anticipated Fenty Beauty line is here.

The music star launched her line Thursday night at Sephora in Times Square, and the products went on sale online in 150 countries early Friday morning. They will be available in Sephora stores across the U.S. later today.

Rihanna is the latest celebrity to enter the cosmetics business. (Reality star Kylie Jenner introduced a lip kip last year, and it's on track to rake in $1 billion in sales by 2022.) Rihanna's line, meanwhile, will include foundations and highlighters, which are meant to complement all skin tones. She told reporters at her launch event that she wanted to create products that “girls of all skin tones could fall in love with.”

“In every product I was like: ‘There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl; there needs to be something for a really pale girl; there needs to be something in-between,” Rihanna continued.

The Fenty Beauty ambassadors in attendance at the launch also reflected Rihanna's stated commitment to diversity. They included South Sudanese model Duckie Thot, British model Leomie Anderson, and Huan Zhou, from China.

Rihanna has already proven herself a reliable saleswoman. The singer helped boost Puma’s sales with her Puma Fenty line and her Fenty x Stance socks have been a huge success, getting publicity from celebrities like Drake .

In 2015, she launched a stylist agency called Fr8me and a photo agency named A Dog Ate My Homework. That same year, she inked a sponsorship deal worth a reported $25 million with Samsung. But her business record isn't without blemish. Her tie-up with Samsung wasn't enough to save the tech giant's streaming service Milk Music, which shut down in September 2016 .