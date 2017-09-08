American Women Head to U.S. Open Finals, How Roz Brewer Got Her Job, What Betsy DeVos’s Announcement Means

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• Brewer meets brewer. Today's first story comes to you from my colleague Beth Kowitt, who has the scoop on how Roz Brewer—who was until recently CEO of Sam's Club, Walmart’s warehouse club division—landed her new gig as COO of Starbucks. Beth writes:

Roz Brewer had long been one of the most powerful—and most respected—women in retail. So no surprise that industry insiders have been watching closely to see where she would land post-Sam's Club. They got their answer this week: Starbucks announced that Brewer would join the company, where she is already a board member, as chief operating officer. She’s the first woman and first African-American to hold such a high position at the coffee giant.

Brewer and Kevin Johnson, Starbucks' CEO, spent an hour with me yesterday talking about how she got the job and what it will entail. It turns out that Brewer’s first step toward the new role happened completely by chance. It was the end of 2016, and Starbucks’ then-CEO Howard Schultz was visiting Walmart's headquarters for a panel discussion with CEO Doug McMillon. But at the last minute, McMillon had to cancel so Brewer stepped in. She and Schultz "were probably on stage for about 90 minutes,” she tells me. “We just hit it off.”

Brewer soon made her own trip out to Seattle with her team to visit Starbucks’ flagship roastery for a tour and discussion about the digital revolution in retail. The 10-minute drop-in she was supposed to have with Schultz lasted more than an hour. Schultz asked if she’d ever considered joining the board. “And I said, ‘No, not really. I’m not interested in another board seat, but thank you very much,’” Brewer recalls. “And then by the time I got to the airport, I was thinking what did I just do?"

At the time of the visit, Brewer was pondering the next phase of her career. She’d been with Walmart for a decade and had just taken Sam’s Club through a digital revamp. “I actually felt like my work was done there and I wanted to repeat that somewhere else where I had a little more influence and control,” she says. She ended up stepping down from Sam’s Club in February, a month after it was announced she would join the Starbucks board.

Starbucks CEO Johnson, who took on the top job from Schultz in April, didn’t start thinking about Brewer for the COO role until about two months ago. She'd impressed him as a director with what he describes as her insightful questions, ability to connect with people, and her operational prowess—plus he’d heard Brewer was looking for something new. He asked for advice from some other board members who encouraged him to reach out. So he picked up the phone.

“I said, ‘Roz, this might sound crazy to you, but if you’d be interested, I’d really love to have this conversation,” Johnson says. Brewer flew out to Seattle the next weekend. She'll remain on the board even after she begins the job in October.

In a year when we’ve seen some of the world’s most powerful women—from Mondelez’s Irene Rosenfeld to Avon’s Sheri McCoy—step down from their perches, it’s refreshing to see Brewer climb up onto a new one. Fortune