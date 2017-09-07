Venus Williams is not only a champ in the tennis world. She's also proven successful in the world of business with her fashion line, interior design company, and investments . She says she finds it useful to be in a positive work environment with positive coaching. And to always remember that "you know what's best."

Her best advice for others is to not take on more than you can chew. "I love to say yes and am very accommodating," Williams says, noting that is often to people's detriment. "Say 'no' with a smile."

Williams plays her semifinals match at the U.S. Open tonight against fellow American Sloane Stephens. This year, Williams partnered with American Express for the event, saying she got her first card at age 16. "I'm excited to bring cardholders closer to my favorite sport," she said.

As for her predictions for this year's tournament, she says she is just focusing on herself and her own performance. It is also very different not having her sister Serena , who gave birth to her first child earlier this week, on the court. But, Venus can't wait to be an aunt for the first time.