Most Powerful Women

Kellyanne Conway: How I Explained Not Supporting Hillary Clinton to My Daughters

Valentina Zarya
6:14 PM ET

In an interview with Time for "Firsts," the publication's newly-released multimedia series about pioneering women, Kellyanne Conway recounted a conversation she had with her daughters about why she didn't support Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

"I would be remiss in not sharing the full conversation [about the election]," said Conway, who ran President Donald Trump's campaign. That conversation included a discussion of, "why mommy, who's a woman, did not support the first female presidential candidate of a major party," she said.

Her response: "I respect very much that Secretary Clinton is running for president, and it shows that in this country, people really can do anything if they set their mind to it. At the same time, I try to explain to them that you could be excited for someone with whom you disagree and share in that moment in history as a proud American," she said.

Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

Conway was the first women in U.S. history to run a winning presidential campaign. "I'm so pleased that I have [President Trump's] ear and his trust as campaign manager and now as I take on this role of counselor to the president—the highest-ranking non-relative female in his presidency."

