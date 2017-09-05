Beyoncé and Oprah Are Participating in a Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, George Clooney, and more than a dozen other actors, pop stars, and hip hop artists are taking over every major network Sept. 12 for a live telethon aimed at raising the millions of dollars that will be needed to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The multi-network telethon, Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief , was organized by Texan rapper Bun B, who is the other half of the half the hip-hop duo UGK. The telethon will air live at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 12 on ABC, CBS, CMT, FOX, and NBC.

Hurricane Harvey , which came ashore on August 25 as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years, could cost the state up to $180 billion . Harvey has killed an estimated 50 people and displaced more than 1 million people.

The list of participants so far include pop star Justin Bieber, actor, director, and activist George Clooney, actors Robert DeNiro, Rob Lowe, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, and Julia Roberts, as well as comedian Adam Sandler, NBC The Today Show host Matt Lauer, radio personality, television host, and producer Ryan Seacrest, and supermodel Karlie Kloss. Musical groups Black Eyed Peas, singer and record producer Drake, CBS This Morning co-anchor Norah O'Donnell, and singer, songwriter, and filmmaker Barbra Streisand will also be on the show. Country music star George Strait, another Texas native, will headline the show's finale performance, which will be performed from his own benefit concert at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio.

Performances will also be broadcast from Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Times Square in New York, and Universal Studios in Los Angeles,

Proceeds will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Feeding Texas, Save the Children, and Direct Relief.