Leadership
Search
Hurricane IrmaHurricane Irma Prompts Officials to Close Key West Airport
APTOPIX Hurricane Irma
DACAMicrosoft: Feds Must “Go Through Us” to Deport Dreamers
Microsoft president Brad Smith
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Career Advice11 Easy Ways to Become Your Boss’ Favorite Team Member
Overhead view of two business persons in the lobby
Hurricane Harvey

Beyoncé and Oprah Are Participating in a Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

Kirsten Korosec
5:53 PM ET

Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, George Clooney, and more than a dozen other actors, pop stars, and hip hop artists are taking over every major network Sept. 12 for a live telethon aimed at raising the millions of dollars that will be needed to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The multi-network telethon, Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief, was organized by Texan rapper Bun B, who is the other half of the half the hip-hop duo UGK. The telethon will air live at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 12 on ABC, CBS, CMT, FOX, and NBC.

Hurricane Harvey, which came ashore on August 25 as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years, could cost the state up to $180 billion. Harvey has killed an estimated 50 people and displaced more than 1 million people.

The list of participants so far include pop star Justin Bieber, actor, director, and activist George Clooney, actors Robert DeNiro, Rob Lowe, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, and Julia Roberts, as well as comedian Adam Sandler, NBC The Today Show host Matt Lauer, radio personality, television host, and producer Ryan Seacrest, and supermodel Karlie Kloss. Musical groups Black Eyed Peas, singer and record producer Drake, CBS This Morning co-anchor Norah O'Donnell, and singer, songwriter, and filmmaker Barbra Streisand will also be on the show. Country music star George Strait, another Texas native, will headline the show's finale performance, which will be performed from his own benefit concert at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio.

Performances will also be broadcast from Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Times Square in New York, and Universal Studios in Los Angeles,

Proceeds will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Feeding Texas, Save the Children, and Direct Relief.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE