Apple’s Secret Exercise Lab Is Your Dream Gym

It's not often that Apple takes the wraps off secretive facilities, but the company has done just that with an exercise lab it's been operating for the last several years.

Men's Health just published an inside look into Apple's inner sanctum to see the company's secret exercise facility. Inside, after passing though security, the magazine discovered nurses, physiologists, and people wearing $40,000 masks. They also found what might be one of the most intensive exercise research labs in Silicon Valley.

Ultimately, Apple ( aapl ) appears to be using the lab to learn about exercise, human movement, physiology, and how it can incorporate all of that data into its health-related products, like Apple Watch. And with reports that Apple is at least considering expanding its presence in the healthcare market, it's possible the company's efforts might also center on the development of other products and services aimed squarely at positioning Apple as a health heavyweight.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

Here are the highlights from Men's Health 's tour of the facility: