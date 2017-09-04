Tech
Apple

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones Are Finally Here

Don Reisinger
2:00 PM ET

Apple is expanding its Beats by Dr. Dre line with a colorful array of high-end wireless headphones.

The company on Monday unveiled the new Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. The headphones, which comes with noise-canceling technology to reduce the impact of ambient sound, are available now at Apple.com for $349.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless, designed for users who want higher-end audio, come with the bulky design common in that end of the market. While the headphones can connect to mobile devices via Bluetooth, they also come with Apple's W1 wireless chip. The W1 debuted in last year's Apple AirPods earbuds, and wirelessly connects to the company's iPhones and other devices for faster connectivity than Bluetooth and to extend battery life.

On the design side, the Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones are available in a range of colors, including black, red, blue, and white. Special edition colors "Porcelain Rose" and "Shadow Gray" are also available. According to Beats, the bulky earcups have ample padding to ensure comfort, and also work alongside the company's proprietary noise-canceling technology to provide "noise isolation."

Apple's (aapl) noise-canceling technology uses algorithms built into the headphones to monitor the environment and simultaneously alter the audio to reduce ambient noise from being heard. According to Beats, the technology's audio calibration takes place to 50,000 times a second during audio playback.

