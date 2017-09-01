Amazon Alexa, the smart software that powers the company's popular Echo connected home device, continues to branch out. Bragi, the German maker of smart wireless headphones, said it is adding Alexa's voice recognition suppor t to its Dash and Dash Pro headphones.

Munich-based Bragi unveiled the news at the IFA 2017, the consumer electronics show in Berlin on Friday. Alexa support will let Bragi uses tap into their Amazon Prime Music libraries, Audible, and TuneIn radio accounts and also control connected home devices with voice command via their headphones.

Alexa recognizes human speech so customers can use it to tell Echo (and now a growing array of other connected devices ) to order take out food, tune the radio, and call a ride sharing service, among many more tasks.

Bragi's earphones already work with the smartphone-based Apple ( aapl ) Siri and Google ( goog ) Assistant. Bragi customers can get Alexa by downloading the latest version of the Bragi operating system and by updating their Bragi app to add an Amazon ( amzn ) account.

Bragi is not alone. Also at the show, Yamaha made good on its earlier promise to add Alexa support for its MusicCast home sound and theater products. The MusicCast lineup consists of several dozen wireless speakers and other components that work throughout the house. With the new Alexa app users can control those systems via voice command, the company said. Alexa support will be available with a Yamaha firmware update due in October.

Amazon Alexa is attracting a base of hardware and software partners in a hot market for connected home gizmos. The Amazon Echo/Alexa tandem already competes with Google Home, and there will be new well-funded entrants when Microsoft Invoke and Apple HomePod debut later this fall.