CEO Daily: Thursday 31st August

Good morning.

The epic American road trip, famously, starts in Missouri on Route 66. Donald Trump's tax reform is no exception. The president chose Springfield, Mo., as the place from which to launch his efforts to get a package through Congress yesterday, appealing for bipartisan support for his team's ideas.

The speech repeated the familiar aims of cutting the rate of corporate income tax to 15% and making it easier for U.S. companies to repatriate profits earned abroad. It also included the goals of simplifying the tax filing procedure for individuals and cutting individual tax rates. However, it offered few new details of how those goals can be achieved without causing a serious shortfall in the federal budget. Specifically, there is still no clear plan in sight to replace the revenues that Trump had initially hoped to raise with a Border Adjustment Tax.

Trump appeared to acknowledge yesterday that his proposals will need support from both sides of the aisle to stand any chance of passing. That suggests that some lessons have been learned from the failure to get a health care reform bill through Congress earlier this year. Initial noises coming from the Democratic Party suggest that—inevitably, for this stage of the process—they aren't minded to play ball. Optimists will hope that the need to agree a speedy package of federal assistance for the victims of Hurricane Harvey will reacquaint Congress with the charms of bipartisanship. Cynics will expect little movement from either side until it becomes clear who the public intends to blame at next year's midterms for continued gridlock.

Buckle up—the ride is sure to be long and bumpy.

News below.



Geoffrey Smith

@geoffreytsmith

geoffrey.smith@fortune.com