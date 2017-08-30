Tech
Search
Hurricane HarveyHurricane Harvey’s Knockout of Cell Service Revives Calls for Backup Power
Isiah Courtney carries his dog Bruce through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place
ExpediaExpedia Promotes CFO Okerstrom to CEO After Khosrowshahi Moves to Uber
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Says U.S. Never Hit 3% GDP Growth Under Obama — But It’s Misleading
President Trump Holds Rally In Phoenix, Arizona
Travis Kalanick

Lawsuit Against Ex-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Heads to Arbitration

Kirsten Korosec
6:16 PM ET

Travis Kalanick, the former CEO of Uber who resigned in June after a string of embarrassing scandals, won't face a lawsuit brought by venture capital firm Benchmark. Instead, a Delaware judge has sent it arbitration, giving Kalanick a victory in a high-profile case that has pit one of Uber's earliest shareholders against the ride-hailing company's founder.

Samuel Glasscock, a judge in Delaware's Court of Chancery, ruled Wednesday that the lawsuit filed by Benchmark would be sent to arbitration. However, Glasscock did not dismiss the case altogether. A third-party meditator will determine whether the case should be handled in arbitration or moved back to court, the New York Times has reported.

Benchmark filed a lawsuit against Kalanick on August 10, alleging fraud and requesting that the court remove him from Uber's board. Benchmark, which owns a 13% stake in Uber, has accused Kalanick of misleading investors to stack the board with allies.

Earlier this month, Kalanick's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case or send it to arbitration, noting in the brief that letting the lawsuit play out in court "would expose the company to significant and unnecessary harm for no reason other than Benchmark’s desire to use this forum to publicly slander Mr. Kalanick with its fabricated allegations."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE