Retail
Search
fox newsRupert Murdoch Stops Broadcasting Fox News in the U.K.
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons
Bank of AmericaWarren Buffett is Now Bank of America’s Top Shareholder
A Conversation With Warren Buffett And Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
JapanJapan’s Deputy Prime Minister Retracts Hitler Comment
Japan's Deputy Prime Minister And Finance Minister Taro Aso Speaks On North Korea's Missile Passing Over Japan
Hurricane Harvey

Best Buy Apologizes After a Houston Store Sold $42 Packs of Water During Hurricane Harvey

Kevin Lui
2:29 AM ET

Best Buy (bby) has apologized after a viral photo taken at one of its stores in Houston appeared to show a case of water selling for $42 during Hurricane Harvey.

The photo, which was posted to Twitter Tuesday, showed 24-packs of bottled water selling for $42.96 and led to accusations the store was price gouging in the wake of extensive flooding and destruction wrought by the storm, CNBC reports.

The electronics retailer said the signage was a mistake made by some of their employees. According to Best Buy, the pricing error came about because the company doesn't usually sell bottled water in bulk.

"This was a big mistake on the part of a few employees at one store on Friday," a Best Buy spokesperson told CNBC. "As a company we are focused on helping, not hurting affected people. We're sorry and it won't happen again. Not as an excuse but as an explanation, we don't typically sell cases of water. The mistake was made when employees priced a case of water using the single-bottle price for each bottle in the case."

Since Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Friday, it has brought with it record amounts of rain and caused billions of dollars in damage. There have been 17 confirmed deaths and tens of thousands of people have had to flee as severe flooding deluges homes.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE