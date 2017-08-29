Here’s How Okta Plans to Secure Your Banking and Retail Apps

Okta, a cloud security company known for making it easier for business customers to sign onto corporate apps securely, wants to go bigger. The company hopes to extend its purview to retail and banking web sites and mobile apps that serve millions of consumers.

While demand for single-sign on and identity management for corporate customers is huge—Okta ( okta ) CEO Todd McKinnon estimates it to be about $5 billion a year— the market for providing similar functions to consumers wanting to log into their bank accounts, for example, is much bigger.

Thus, Okta's interest and why the San Francisco-based business on Tuesday will unveil guidelines and application programming interfaces (APIs) that banks, stores, and other consumer-facing businesses can use to integrate Okta's identity management into their existing systems.

These tools would enable an automaker, for example, to build a secure log-on system (using Okta's technology) that looks like the rest of the company's web site. Given that every company these days from banks to car and appliance makers to stores now build and run their own software for web sites and internal systems, the ability to offer secure customer access to service portals and payment systems is essential

"This is a huge thing for Okta. We're attacking all these customers," McKinnon told Fortune in advance of the company's Oktane tech conference in Las Vegas. The news will be announced at the event later on Tuesday. Okta's back-end software stores user information, logs in users, and provides security.

Okta, which went public in April, isn't alone in this arena. Microsoft ( msft ) , which offers Active Directory identity management for corporate applications, is also pushing a cloud version of that product called Azure Active Directory. IBM ( ibm ) and Oracle ( orcl ) also have a stake here as do Okta's cloud-oriented rivals Ping Identity and OneLogIn, according to Holger Mueller, an analyst with Constellation Research.

And, he added, many companies now use open-source technology to build their own secure access capabilities.