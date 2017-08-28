Oracle Is Hiring for 5,000 Skilled Jobs in the U.S. This Year

Oracle , the database giant now pushing its cloud computing agenda , says it is hiring up to 5,000 cloud professionals in this U.S. this year.

The company is looking for "engineers, consultants, sales and support people for its rapidly growing cloud business," according to an Oracle statement o n Monday. Those 5,000 workers would join 2,650 cloud salespeople and 1,500 developers already hired in the U.S. this year.

Many tech companies, including Oracle's long-time rival IBM ( ibm ) , have promised to "hire American" since Donald Trump became president. Both before and after his election, Trump has pushed U.S. and foreign companies alike to use American labor and to build their products here.

An Oracle spokesperson declined additional comment beyond the news release.

Since Amazon ( amzn ) Web Services came on the scene more than 10 years ago, more businesses—including customers of Oracle, IBM , Cisco ( csco ) , Microsoft , EMC, and others—have started using Amazon cloud data centers instead of building more of their own. That lessens their need to buy hardware and software from those legacy tech providers.

Now, AWS is viewed as the largest public cloud provider, followed by number two Microsoft ( msft ) Azure, and number three Google ( goog ) .