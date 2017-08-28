Tech
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: Rescuers help a man and children from flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Fortune 500

Amazon and Apple Are Collecting Hurricane Harvey Donations

Tom Huddleston, Jr.
1:54 PM ET

As Southeast Texas continues to deal with disastrous flooding and the fallout of a Category 4 hurricane, people from around the world are looking to donate money for the relief efforts.

Over the weekend, tech giants Apple and Amazon started offering help by accepting donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey in partnership with the American Red Cross. Apple, which started collected money for the Southern Poverty Law Center after the violence in Charlottesville, Va. earlier this month, has now partnered with the Red Cross to let users donate toward hurricane relief efforts through a link in its iTunes store.

Meanwhile, Amazon created a link on its homepage that directs customers to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief. Users can donate through the company's online payments service, Amazon Pay. There is also a "Red Cross Wish List" of products that people can buy and donate to those affected by the storm and the flooding, including power strips and extension cords. Amazon and its recently-acquired subsidiary, Whole Foods Market, have even pledged to match cash donations up to $1 million in total to the Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Of course, people can also donate directly to the Red Cross, or to other organizations providing relief, such as The Salvation Army, Save the Children, and the Houston Food Bank. Crowdsourcing service GoFundMe is also listing all Harvey-related funding campaigns on its site.

Fortune already reported on the growing list of big companies that are donating money to relief efforts in the aftermath of the historic storm, including The Home Depot, PepsiCo, and Walmart.

