Tech titan Google is treading in to the mental health space via its search engine. When U.S. users enter a Google query that suggests they might be suffering from depression, they'll be directed to a questionnaire to "check if you're clinically depressed."

It's not just some random form, either—it's the PHQ-9 (Patient Health Questionnaire), which is a self-administered and clinically validated test used to assess the most common mental disorders. For a search engine like Google, which sees a glut of health-related queries on a regular basis, the survey could potentially reach millions. The firm also asserts that any user data will be private and protected.

This isn't Google's first health-related project. Its umbrella company, Alphabet, has arms dedicated to the life sciences (such as Verily ). And the search engine unit itself has a number of features related to medicine, including a "knowledge panel" which identifies common illnesses and their treatments.

