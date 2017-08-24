KFC Employees Can Fry Chicken in Virtual Reality

KFC is tapping virtual reality to improve its employees’ chicken frying skills.

The fast food chain said Thursday that it’s debuting an employee-training program in which chefs learn to cook a batch of the company’s signature fried chicken inside a virtual kitchen.

The training program was designed to resemble a game in which participants complete the five steps required to make fried chicken in a style to KFC’s liking. This includes inspecting, rinsing, breading, racking, and then pressure frying virtual chickens.

KFC said that it takes about 25 minutes to show employees how to fry chicken, but the virtual reality program only takes 10 minutes, which presumably speeds up training for the fast food company’s thousands of employees.

The game was developed by the technology group of ad agency Wieden+Kennedy and is intended to be played on the Facebook-owned ( fb ) Oculus Rift virtual reality headset.

It’s unclear just how big of a roll out KFC is planning for its VR training game, which could be a marketing stunt to generate publicity for KFC, considering that an advertising firm built the VR program. Food site Eater noted that KFC has recently tried other publicity stunts including a takeout box that also charges phones and a bucket for holding chicken that also functions as a Bluetooth photo printer.

A KFC spokesperson told Eater, “The game is intended to supplement the existing Chicken Mastery program, not replace it.”

“This is intended to be a fun way to celebrate the work KFC’s more than 19,000 cooks do every day in every restaurant across the U.S. in an engaging way,” the spokesperson said.