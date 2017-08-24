Tech
Chart shows unicorn overvaluations
Nicolas Rapp
unicorns

Everything You Needed to Know About Overvalued Unicorns in One Chart

Anne VanderMey
10:00 AM ET

New research posits that without fancy accounting, half of unicorn startups would lose their horns.

What are Silicon Valley’s darlings really worth? Two business school professors took a sample of 116 “unicorns,” companies with valuations of $1 billion or more, and calculated their fair value—using the price of preferred shares to value shares that don’t have those rights. Their conclusion: Half the “unicorns” were worth less than $1 billion, and more than a dozen were overvalued by 100%.

A version of this article appears in the Sept. 1, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline "What’s in a Valley Valuation?"

