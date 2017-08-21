Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
BitcoinBitcoin Analysts Are Competing for Highest Price Forecast
The Bitcoin Hard Fork
Fortune 500The NFL and EA Sports Are Launching a ‘Madden NFL’ E-Sports Tournament
EA Debuts New Games And Products During E3 Game Conference
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
solar eclipse 2017Watch the Solar Eclipse’s Effect on Traffic
Solar Eclipse Visible Across Swath Of U.S.
Fortune 500

Apple Accepting Donations for Southern Poverty Law Center

Don Reisinger
2:44 PM ET

Apple is now accepting donations for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Following the tragic events in Charlottesville, Va. earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook sent an e-mail to employees discussing his stance on the matter and what the company would be doing to support those who stand up to hate. Among the initiatives, he said that Apple would donate $1 million each to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League. Cook also promised a donations button for the SPLC in his company's iTunes digital store.

On Sunday, Apple (aapl) officially launched that tool, giving users the opportunity to donate to the SPLC. The donations will be used to support the SPLC's mission to monitor extremist and hate groups and alert law enforcement to their activities.

Related

The Bitcoin Hard Fork
BitcoinBitcoin Analysts Are Competing for Highest Price Forecast
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Analysts Are Competing for Highest Price Forecast

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Apple's decision is part of a broader initiative by companies both in and out of the technology industry to support efforts aimed squarely at extremist groups following the violent Charlottesville demonstrations.

Apple has also banned white supremacy groups from using its Apple Pay mobile payments tool. Some groups were allegedly using Apple Pay to facilitate payments for purchases made through their sites.

SPLC donations are available in increments ranging from $5 to $200. Those who access iTunes from their Macs or mobile devices, like iPhones, will be able to make a quick donation through their iTunes accounts. Apple will donate 100% of the proceeds to the SPLC.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE