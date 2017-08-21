Apple Accepting Donations for Southern Poverty Law Center

Apple is now accepting donations for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Following the tragic events in Charlottesville , Va. earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook sent an e-mail to employees discussing his stance on the matter and what the company would be doing to support those who stand up to hate. Among the initiatives, he said that Apple would donate $1 million each to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League. Cook also promised a donations button for the SPLC in his company's iTunes digital store.

On Sunday, Apple ( aapl ) officially launched that tool, giving users the opportunity to donate to the SPLC. The donations will be used to support the SPLC's mission to monitor extremist and hate groups and alert law enforcement to their activities.

Apple's decision is part of a broader initiative by companies both in and out of the technology industry to support efforts aimed squarely at extremist groups following the violent Charlottesville demonstrations.

Apple has also banned white supremacy groups from using its Apple Pay mobile payments tool. Some groups were allegedly using Apple Pay to facilitate payments for purchases made through their sites.

SPLC donations are available in increments ranging from $5 to $200. Those who access iTunes from their Macs or mobile devices, like iPhones, will be able to make a quick donation through their iTunes accounts. Apple will donate 100% of the proceeds to the SPLC.