pink gin
Wölffer Estate Vineyard Gin
Rosé

Forget Rosé: Pink Liquor Is the Next Instagram-Worthy Trend

Emily Price
12:19 PM ET

Move over rosé, there’s a new Instagram-friendly drink in town: Pink liquor.

Rosé has taken off in the United States over the past several years. Nielsen reports that higher-priced rosés are experiencing double-digit growth, a spike rosé experts attribute to producers focusing more on the quality of the product than they have in the past. Exports of the stuff from the Provence region of France are up a staggering 4,852% from 2001.

Alcohol producers have clearly taken notice. Hoping to capitalize of the newfound popularity of the blush wine, distilleries have released a variety of pink spirits.

Here are a few rose-tinted options available now:

Sweet Revenge Whiskey

This brightly-colored whiskey is made using strawberries, the source of its distinctive pink hue.

You can't make everyone happy. Unless you're a shot of whiskey…then you probably can. #sweetrevenge #pinkdrink

A post shared by Sweet Revenge (@sweetrevenge_77) on

Código 1530 Rosa Tequila

First available in the U.S. in 2016 (before that, it was only consumed by the spirit maker's friends and family), the tequila gets its pink color from aging for a month in Cabernet barrels from Napa.

Our Rosa has a natural #pink color as beautiful as its taste. #nationalpinkday

A post shared by Código 1530 Tequila (@codigo1530) on

Wölffer Estate Vineyard Gin

The gin, which debuted last summer to great fanfare, is actually made from rosé.

〰 Batch 2 coming soon. Stay tuned for locations. 〰 #wolfferpinkgin

A post shared by Wölffer Estate Vineyard (@wolfferwine) on

Gordon’s Pink Gin

Rather than using wine to obtain its pale-pink color, the gin is infused with raspberry and strawberry flavors. The result is a sweeter and more fruity gin than you’d typically find.

Pinkster Gin

Pinkster gets its pink color from raspberries that are steeped in the finished spirit. (Interestingly, the brand then sells the alcohol-stepped raspberries to stores, which market the fruit as “Boozy Berries.”)

Bottoms up!

