Move over rosé, there’s a new Instagram-friendly drink in town: Pink liquor.
Rosé has taken off in the United States over the past several years. Nielsen reports that higher-priced rosés are experiencing double-digit growth, a spike rosé experts attribute to producers focusing more on the quality of the product than they have in the past. Exports of the stuff from the Provence region of France are up a staggering 4,852% from 2001.
Alcohol producers have clearly taken notice. Hoping to capitalize of the newfound popularity of the blush wine, distilleries have released a variety of pink spirits.
Here are a few rose-tinted options available now:
Sweet Revenge Whiskey
This brightly-colored whiskey is made using strawberries, the source of its distinctive pink hue.
Código 1530 Rosa Tequila
First available in the U.S. in 2016 (before that, it was only consumed by the spirit maker's friends and family), the tequila gets its pink color from aging for a month in Cabernet barrels from Napa.
Wölffer Estate Vineyard Gin
The gin, which debuted last summer to great fanfare, is actually made from rosé.
Gordon’s Pink Gin
Rather than using wine to obtain its pale-pink color, the gin is infused with raspberry and strawberry flavors. The result is a sweeter and more fruity gin than you’d typically find.
Pinkster Gin
Pinkster gets its pink color from raspberries that are steeped in the finished spirit. (Interestingly, the brand then sells the alcohol-stepped raspberries to stores, which market the fruit as “Boozy Berries.”)
Bottoms up!