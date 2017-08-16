Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Most Powerful WomenIBM CEO: This Is Why Trump’s Advisory Forum Disbanded
President Donald Trump Leads A Strategic And Policy CEO Discussion
donald trump advisory councilHow CEOs Decided Trump Is a Bad Investment
President Trump Speaks On Infrastructure Meeting Held At Trump Tower
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ObamacareTrump Won’t Intentionally Blow Up Obamacare Markets for at Least One More Month
President Trump answers questions about the violence, injuries and deaths in Charlottesville in New York
Macro of oxycodone opioid tablets
Opioids come in many deadly forms. Backyard Production/Getty Images/iStockphoto
public health

These Opioids Are Killing an Increasing Number of American Teens

Sy Mukherjee
5:27 PM ET

The U.S. opioid crisis, recently declared a national emergency by President Donald Trump, is claiming the lives of an increasing number of American youths.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) finds that overdose deaths among 15-to-19 year olds spiked more than 19% between 2014 and 2015. Prior to the increase, the death rate from drug overdoses actually fell 26% from 2007 to 2014.

Click here to subscribe to Brainstorm Health Daily, our brand new newsletter about health innovations.

The vast majority of these deaths, 80% were accidental whereas 13.5% were suicides. And opioids, which are powerful painkillers that can be highly addictive, were involved in the bulk of cases (65%) in 2015—but certain types of opioids like the synthetic drug fentanyl and heroin were much more likely killers than natural or semisynthetic opioids were.

CDC 

Fentanyl especially has become a major cause for public health concern because of its sheer potency. Some versions of the synthetic drug can cause an overdose with just 3 grams of product; a comparable overdose-level of heroin may be about 30 milligrams, or ten times as much.

In 2015, more than 33,000 American deaths were tied to opioids in one way or another, according to the CDC. The crisis has led to major backlash against both doctors who hand out prescriptions too easily and drug makers and distributors who aggressively market products like OxyContin. On Wednesday, South Carolina became the latest state to sue OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma over marketing practices.

"The opioid crisis is an emergency and I'm saying officially right now it is an emergency," Trump told reporters earlier this month. "We're going to draw it up and we're going to make it a national emergency. It is a serious problem, the likes of which we have never had." Trump also recommended a "just-say-no" policy which some experts say would likely be ineffective.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE