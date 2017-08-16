Tech
Search
Ivanka TrumpLooking for Ivanka Trump Clothing? Check Goodwill
Assistant to the President and Donlad Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump hosts a listening session with military spouses in the Rooselvelt Room at the White House August 2, 2017 in Washington, DC.
UberUber Backs Down In Philippines Regulator Row
Uber Technologies Inc. To Suspend Hungary Operations After New Laws Impose Blocks
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Self-driving CarsFiat Chrysler Joins BMW and Intel’s Autonomous Car Alliance
Fortune 500

Apple Reportedly Allocates $1 Billion to Original Video Content

David Meyer
6:13 AM ET

Apple is reportedly tooling up for the increasingly furious fight over original video content with a $1 billion budget for the next year.

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported the allocation based on an unnamed source, while noting that the iPhone and iPad maker's reach could also help it become a serious player in this competitive field. The WSJ's sources indicated that Apple was planning to buy and produce 10 TV shows.

Apple will certainly need to make the most of its distribution capabilities, as other big online video players are spending a lot more to attract the hottest new films and TV series into their respective stables.

Amazon's 2017 video investment is in the region of $4.5 billion, per estimates released earlier this year by JPMorgan analysts. Netflix, meanwhile, is spending $6 billion this year on original content, and Time Warner's HBO is shelling out around $2 billion.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Apple has already dipped its toes into the waters of original content with two shows, James Corden's Carpool Karaoke and the app-development reality show Planet of the Apps.

The company recently poached two Sony executives to handle video strategy and content acquisition. While at Sony, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg were partly responsible for the development of hits such as Breaking Bad and Outlander.

Original content is becoming a prerequisite for success in the online video world. As the WSJ piece noted, iTunes has a declining share of the market for video rental and sales—it had half the market five years ago, but below 35 percent last year.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE