Tech
Search
Fortune 500Apple May Change Its Iconic App Store Icon and People Are Unhappy
Donald TrumpMerck’s CEO Isn’t the First Biopharma Chief to Tangle With Trump Over Race
Trump Meets Representatives of PhRMA
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500LinkedIn Suffers a Big Legal Setback Over Data
Key Speakers At Dmexco Digital Marketing Conference
The Google logo in Cologne, Germany, on Sept. 14, 2016.  Krisztian Bocsi—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Fortune 500

Former Apple Veteran Joins Google After Brief Stint at Tesla

Jonathan Vanian
7:07 PM ET

A former Apple software executive has taken a job with Google.

Chris Lattner, who helped Apple (aapl) create its SWIFT programming language, said Monday via Twitter that he is joining the search giant. The SWIFT language is Apple’s preferred primary coding language for outside app developers.

Lattner made headlines earlier this year when he left his position as Apple’s senior director of developer tools department to join electric automobile maker Tesla as its vice president of autopilot software. But just six months later, Lattner left Tesla (tsla) with the Elon Musk-led auto company saying in June that he “wasn’t the right fit,” and Lattner tweeting that he was “interested to hear about interesting roles for a seasoned engineering leader!"

Google (goog) apparently followed up on Lattner’s tweet, and he will become a member of the Google Brain research team, which specializes in much of the search giant’s artificial intelligence related projects.

Google is pushing its TensorFlow as the preferred software tool kit that developers can use for their own deep learning coding projects. In May, Google debuted the second version of its custom TPU microchip that is intended to work with the TensorFlow software and crunch data more efficiently than conventional silicon chips.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE