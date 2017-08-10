Walmart in Talks With Birchbox, Kylie Jenner Is Killing It, and More on That Google Memo

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• The cost of victory. The Broadsheet has repeatedly covered the need for better policies to support working moms—and the stark costs of skimping on such policies. (And we will continue to do so until such coverage is no longer needed.) But this New Republic story reveals a facet of the issue that has remained little examined: the toll that pushing for family-friendly benefits can take on women—even when they succeed.

The story cites a group of five senior women at The New York Times who spent months preparing a proposal that made the case for a better family leave policy. Ultimately, they achieved their goal, with the paper extending its leave policy from 11.1 weeks to 16-18 weeks for birth mothers, as well as 10 weeks for adoptive parents, fathers, and partners.

But the project took a year, including hours of research and preparation that had to be slotted in between their professional and family responsibilities. That's a lot of unpaid work. What's more, these women were in a position to make that sacrifice to achieve a longterm gain for themselves and others—something few lower-wage workers have the freedom to consider.

So, while some might be tempted to hold the NYT staffers' achievement up as a model—and perhaps even an argument for why the U.S. doesn't actually need a federal paid leave policy—let's not overlook the hidden costs that underlie their victory. New Republic