Tech
Search
natural gasThe Coming Solar Eclipse Is a Big Moment for Natural Gas
Morning Commuters Observe Solar Eclipse
michael brownThree Years After Michael Brown’s Death Ferguson Has New Leadership, Contentious Debates And Hope
Arrest at Ferguson Market
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FinanceHow to Tell If Your Financial Adviser Is Charging You Too Much
Male stock broker using telephone at desk, rear view
Fortune 500

Birchbox in Talks With Retailers Including Walmart for Sale

Reuters
12:38 PM ET

Online cosmetics retailer Birchbox has discussed a potential sale with several retailers including Walmart, tech news website Recode reported on Wednesday.

Talks took place between Wal-Mart's U.S. e-commerce chief Marc Lore and Birchbox co-founder and CEO Katia Beauchamp, Recode reported, citing sources.

If Wal-Mart were to buy Birchbox, it would represent the retail giant's fifth e-commerce acquisition since last August.

Wal-Mart has snapped up online retailers such as men's fashion website Bonobos as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com.

Birchbox, which has a subscription-based model, has raised more than $80 million from investors since it was founded in 2010, in addition to previously undisclosed venture debt that the startup secured in 2015, Recode reported.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily tech newsletter.

That debt is coming due in early 2018, but Birchbox has multiple offers on the table to restructure it, which is expected to alleviate any pressure to sell, the report added.

Wal-Mart and Birchbox declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE