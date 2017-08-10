Entertainment
Search
toshibaToshiba Avoids Delisting For Now as Its Auditor Signs Off on Earnings
Toshiba Corp CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa attends at a news conference after asking regulators for extension on financial filing and deal on chip unit sale, at the company headquarters in Tokyo
WMPWGoogle Diversity, Gina Miller, and Angela Merkel’s War on Propaganda
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AppsFaceApp Removes ‘Ethnicity Filters’ After User Backlash
Handy hello's
Lego

Lego Swaps Out CEO Piece After Eight-Month Tenure

David Meyer
3:54 AM ET

At the end of last year, when longstanding Lego chief executive Jorgen Vig Knudstorp vacated the position to head up the new Lego Brand Group umbrella company, chief operations officer Bali Padda was installed in the toy company's CEO space.

Now Padda, a 61-year-old British businessman who was the first non-Dane to lead Lego in its 85-year history, is himself being replaced. After just eight months in the position, Padda is stepping aside to let 51-year-old Niels Christiansen take over.

Christiansen was until this year the CEO of Danish industrial manufacturer Danfoss, which he led for nine years.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Related

Facebook Announces New Email Messaging System
Fortune 500Facebook Goes Big on Streaming TV In Challenge to Netflix, YouTube
Fortune 500
Facebook Goes Big on Streaming TV In Challenge to Netflix, YouTube

According to a Financial Times report, Padda decided to leave because of his age, which meant he could only expect to do the job for "a few years" more. "He's definitely not disappointed us," Knudstorp told the newspaper.

"Bali has been part of the Lego Group family for the past 15 years. He played an integral role in the turnaround of the Lego Group and during his time as CEO created a solid foundation from which to continue to transform the company," Knudstorp said in a statement.

After a transition period, Padda will become a special advisor at the Lego Brand Group.

Lego has had a great few years, with sales exploding on the back of tie-ins with movies, including Lego's own cinematic efforts, such as The Lego Movie and The Lego Batman Movie. However, its most recent results showed growth slowing. Padda attributed this in part to flattening consumer sales in the U.S.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE